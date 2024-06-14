Punjab hikes power rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 14

Following a nod from the power regulator, Punjab on Friday increased its power rates.

The tariff increase for domestic users is 10 to 12 paise per unit, while for industry it is 15 paise per unit.

Industry had been demanding relief but it got a shock with the hike.

Industrialists say while 300 units free are being given to domestic users, those creating jobs are getting a hike in power rates.

Highlights of power tariff hike

1. The new tariff will be applicable from 16.06.2024 to 31.03.2025, with the previous year’s tariff being effective up to 15.06.2024.

2. Minimal increase in the charges to ensure that consumers do not feel burdened.

3. The Commission decides to extend the kVAh Tariff and Contract Demand 2 system from 01.01.2025 for the Domestic Supply (DS) consumers with load exceeding 20 kW.

4. “Voltage Rebate” has been continued with the base energy charges of Rs 5.31/kVAh.

5. In mixed load industry, PIU loads having installed/connected kVA rating up to 100 kVA are not being considered as PIU load. This has been further extended during FY 2024-25 also.

6. Special night tariff with 50% Fixed Charges for all (LS/MS/SP) industrial consumers using electricity exclusively during the night hours of 10:00 PM to 06:00 AM has also been continued. This year’s variable energy charge has been fixed as Rs. 5.31/kVAh.

7. On the demand of the industry, the facility for use of electricity by the night category consumers during the extended 4 hours of 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM at normal tariff has also been continued.

8. Cross-subsidies have been kept within the ±20% limits in line with the provisions of the National Tariff Policy.

9. To merge the tariff for Power Intensive Units and General Industry during FY 2024-25 itself, the Commission has already approved the timelines of implementation of Power Quality Regulations which provides for compensation to be paid by the designated consumers in case the Total Demand Distortion (TDD) values exceed the specified limits to the distribution licensee in the manner as specified by the Commission in the PQ regulations.

10. The Commission has determined the green energy tariff for requisition of RE power by consumers from PSPCL, under the provisions of the Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2022 at the reduced rate of Rs. 0.54/kWh (Rs. 0.27/kWh applicable to such consumers who opt to transfer their green attributes to the DISCOM for the purpose of RPO Compliance) as against the rate of Rs 0.94/kWh and Rs 0.47/kWh respectively applicable in the previous year.

11. The Commission has approved the Feed-in-tariff for accounting of Solar Power injection to PSPCL by the Net-Billing/Gross Metering Consumers as Rs. 2.51/kWh.

