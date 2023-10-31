Punjab imposes ban on tractor stunts as man dies at event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

After a 29-year-old man was crushed to death during a performance at a rural sports event in Gurdaspur district, the Punjab Government today imposed a complete ban on stunts involving tractors and other agricultural implements in the state.

Terming the incident unfortunate, CM Bhagwant Mann said such mishaps needed to be avoided in the future by taking preventive measures.

The CM said tractors should be not turned into “catalysts of death”. “A tractor is the king of fields. Do not make it a catalyst of death. A ban is being imposed on any kind of stunt or dangerous performance using a tractor and related implements in Punjab… rest of details soon,” he posted on X.

He said there was a need to curb the use of tractors and other agricultural implements for dangerous displays. Such performances are popular in the rural belt as besides cash incentives, youths earn bragging rights. In some villages, tournaments are held wherein tractor drivers engage in face-offs with vehicles.

