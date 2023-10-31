Punjab imposes ban on tractor stunts as man dies at event

Chandigarh, October 30
After a 29-year-old man was crushed to death during a performance at a rural sports event in Gurdaspur district, the Punjab Government today imposed a complete ban on stunts involving tractors and other agricultural implements in the state.
Terming the incident unfortunate, CM Bhagwant Mann said such mishaps needed to be avoided in the future by taking preventive measures.
The CM said tractors should be not turned into “catalysts of death”. “A tractor is the king of fields. Do not make it a catalyst of death. A ban is being imposed on any kind of stunt or dangerous performance using a tractor and related implements in Punjab… rest of details soon,” he posted on X.
He said there was a need to curb the use of tractors and other agricultural implements for dangerous displays. Such performances are popular in the rural belt as besides cash incentives, youths earn bragging rights. In some villages, tournaments are held wherein tractor drivers engage in face-offs with vehicles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...