Punjab jails minister suspends senior police officers after undertrial escapes from hospital in Patiala, 2 warders too face action

Chandigarh, October 6

On the directions of Punjab jails minister Harjot Singh Bains to take strict action in the matter of the escape of a prisoner, the Punjab Prisons Department has suspended Deputy Superintendent Security Patiala Jail, Warrant Officer Patiala and two warders on Thursday.

According to the orders issued in this regard, DSP (Security) Varun Sharma posted for prison security, Patiala Jail Assistant Superintendent cum Warrant Officer Harbans Singh, Jail Warder suspended Satpal Singh Ballot No. 707 and Mandeep Singh Ballot No. 562 have been suspended.

Apart from this, a show cause notice has been issued to Jail Superintendent Patiala Manjit Singh Tiwana and Assistant Jail Superintendent Patiala Jagjit Singh.

It is to be mentioned here that Amrik Singh, a resident of Dedna village of Ghagga block of Patiala district, was serving his sentence in Patiala Jail from where he was admitted to Rajinder Hospital for treatment. The prisoner escaped from the hospital due to the negligence of these staff members.

During the transfer of the prisoner from Patiala Jail to Rajindra Hospital, the rules set by the state government were also violated.

The jails minister categorically warned the officers and employees of the department that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in such types of cases.

