Punjab Kisan Union withdraws candidate from Mansa constituency

Tribune News Service

Mansa, February 12

The Punjab Kisan Union, led by state president Ruldu Singh Mansa, has announced withdrawal of its candidate from the Assembly elections in protest against the bail granted to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident accused.

The union had fielded Gurnam Singh Bhikhi from Mansa as part of its understanding with the SSM.

The union leaders also announced boycott of candidates of the BJP and its allies in the state. The announcement came after a state-level meeting here on Saturday.

To burn PM’s effigies We will burn effigies of PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the state from February 14 to 16. —Ruldu Singh Mansa, Punjab kisan union state chief

Mansa said: “Constitutional provisions have taken a back seat in the country and all institutions are being run by the Centre. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has been seeking justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where farmers were mowed down. The SKM has sought dismissal and arrest of Union minister and BJP leader Ajay Mishra but instead of taking action against him, his son, one of the prime accused in the case, has been granted bail. On the one hand, those who have completed their sentences have been incarcerated, on the other, those resorting to hooliganism are being granted bail.”

“Apart from withdrawing the candidate, we have decided to boycott the BJP and its allies in the state. The BJP is resorting to communal politics and creating divisions. It is high time we all get united. People need to be mobilised against the BJP. We urge people of UP and other states not to cast vote in favour of the BJP. We have decided to burn effigies of PM Modi during his visit to the state from February 14 to 16,” added Mansa.

