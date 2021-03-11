Punjab launches toll-free number for filing mining complaints

Chandigarh, April 25
Close on the heels of sealing six stone crushers in Khera Kalmot area of Ropar last week, the Mining department of Punjab has ordered all stone crushers to paint the number 1800 180 2422, prominently, at their mining sites for the knowledge of the general public,
The toll free number can be used by the general public for lodging their complaints regarding illegal sand mining in their area. They can also put complaints regarding exorbitant prices of sand, if any.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...