Punjab launches toll-free number for filing mining complaints

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Close on the heels of sealing six stone crushers in Khera Kalmot area of Ropar last week, the Mining department of Punjab has ordered all stone crushers to paint the number 1800 180 2422, prominently, at their mining sites for the knowledge of the general public,

The toll free number can be used by the general public for lodging their complaints regarding illegal sand mining in their area. They can also put complaints regarding exorbitant prices of sand, if any.