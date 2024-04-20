Punjab Congress leader Tajinder Bittu joins BJP; Jaiveer Shergill wishes him luck for ‘new innings’

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 20

Considered to close confidant of the Gandhi family, AICC secretary and co-incharge Himachal Pradesh Tajinder Bittu has resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in Delhi on Saturday.

Tajinder Bittu from Punjab joined the BJP in the presence Ashwani Vaishnaw and Vinod Tawde.

Bittu had posted his resignation on his social media page saying that he was resigning from the party with a heavy heart after having served it for 35 years.

Bittu, who hails from Jalandhar, was received in Delhi by BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who too is a Jalandharite. Shergill posted his picture on 'X' welcoming Bittu into the party and wishing him good luck for his new innings.

Bittu has remained the District Congress Chief in Jalandhar in 2002 during the tenure of ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh. He later became the Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman. He was the chairperson PUNSUP in 2020. He was the AICC secretary for over the past five years.

Also, Karamjit Chaudhary, mother of Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, joined the BJP with Bittu.

Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

She was Congress candidate from Jalandhar in 2023 bypoll and wife of deceased MP Santokh S Chaudhary.

The family had opposing the candidature of Charanjit Channi tooth and nail.

Pradesh . Best of luck for his new innings ahead 👍 pic.twitter.com/Ev8XUBsY7b

— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) April 20, 2024

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress