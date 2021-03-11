Punjab leaders pay tributes to Jathedar Tota Singh

PTI

Chandigarh, May 21

Several Punjab leaders have expressed grief over the demise of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh, who passed away this morning after prolonged illness.

In a tweet in Punjabi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over Singh's demise.

Former chief minister of Punjab and SAD patron-in-chief Sardar Parkash Singh Badal also expressed "deep sorrow" over the passing away of his long-time associate.

"In the demise of Jathedar Tota Singh ji, Punjabis in general and the Khalsa Panth, in particular, have lost a strong Panthic voice that always remained unflinching in commitment to the tenets and ideals set before us by the great Guru Sahiban. The Shiromani Akali Dal will always be inspired and guided by the indefatigable spirit with which Jathdar Tota Singh ji always battled the most difficult challenges posed to the Khalsa Panth and to the people of Punjab by the tyrannical and discriminatory anti-Panth forces," said the five-time chief minister in his statement.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said Tota Singh was a father figure to him. "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader Jathedar Tota Singh Ji. Jathedar sahab was a father figure to me & a source of inspiration for all of us. His invaluable advice & wise counsel will always be missed. I stand with Brar family in this hour of grief," Badal tweeted.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, "It is for the information of all concerned that cremation of Former Minister & Senior leader of SAD Jath Tota Singh ji who left for his heavenly abode today morning will be done on May 24 (Tuesday) at 11 AM in Moga."

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also condoled Singh's death. "My heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of veteran Akali leader, Jathedar Tota Singh Ji," Warring said in a tweet.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh said, "My heartfelt condolences are with the family of former agriculture minister Jathedar Tota Singh ji who passed away today. I pray to Waheguru Ji to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss." (With TNS)