Punjab lifts all covid restrictions

Chandigarh, March 15
Punjab on Tuesday lifted all Covid 19-related restrictions with immediate effect.
The state Home Affairs directed the police and civil administration to lift all restrictions. There is no bar now on assembly of people in weddings, cinema halls or restaurants.
