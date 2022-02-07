Punjab Lok Congress mocks Navjot Sidhu after Charanjit Channi is declared Congress's CM face

Chandigarh, February 7
The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress has taken a jibe at state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after Charanjit Singh Channi was declared the chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls.
Using a hashtag ‘CurtainsForSidhu’ on its Twitter handle, it shared a picture in which Rahul Gandhi, Sidhu, Channi and Sunil Jakhar held each other's hands and raised them in the air. However, the face of Sidhu got covered accidentally for a few seconds because of his shawl.
“A picture is worth a thousand words,” said the PLC in a tweet on Sunday.
Further mocking Sidhu, the PLC said, “Thoko Thoko, Ruko!! Zor ke Thoko!,” a reference to Sidhu's penchant of saying "Thoko Tali".
Before the announcement of the CM face, Sidhu had said in a tweet, “Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision….Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab…All will abide by his decision !!!”.
To this, the PLC replied, “You won't.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon