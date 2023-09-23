 Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa writes to governor, seeks special audit of govt’s debt : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa writes to governor, seeks special audit of govt’s debt

Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa writes to governor, seeks special audit of govt’s debt

Says matter is of utmost concern, given the promises and commitments made by the AAP before assuming power

Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa writes to governor, seeks special audit of govt’s debt

Partap Singh Bajwa. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, September 23

A day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the state’s debt has risen by Rs 50,000 crore under the AAP dispensation, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday demanded a special audit of the government’s borrowing.

Purohit, in a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had said he learnt that “the debt of Punjab rose by about Rs 50,000 crore during your regime”.

Purohit wrote to Mann after the Punjab chief minister asked him to take up the issue of pending rural development fund worth Rs 5,637.40 crore with the president and the prime minister.

In his letter to Purohit on Saturday, Bajwa said he is writing to “express the deep concern of the people of Punjab regarding the utilisation of Rs 50,000 crore that the Mann-led AAP government has recently taken, resulting in an alarming increase in the debt-GDP ratio to 47.6 per cent”.

This matter is of utmost concern, given the promises and commitments made by the AAP before assuming power, he said.

Almost all AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, made extensive promises to the people of Punjab ahead of last year’s assembly elections, Bajwa said.

“These promises included pledges to work with unwavering honesty, save Rs 54,000 crore through prudent measures such as generating Rs 20,000 crore from mining and plugging Rs 34,000 crore in budgetary leakages attributed to corruption in the execution of various schemes. It was asserted that these actions would alleviate Punjab from its debt burden,” the Congress leader said.

“However, it has come to our attention that the reality seems to diverge significantly from these assurances. In just 18 months, the AAP-led government has borrowed a staggering Rs 50,000 crore,” he claimed.

Bajwa said the most concerning aspect of this is the apparent lack of transparency and accountability in the “utilistion of this substantial loan”.

“Even a response letter from your esteemed office, in reply to the chief minister's plea to approach the Union government, appears to reflect the challenges in obtaining information from the current government,” the MLA from Qadian said.

“These circumstances underscore the urgent need for an immediate and comprehensive audit, under the purview of the Accountant General of Punjab. This audit is not just a request, it is a demand for transparency and accountability,” he said.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Congress #Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

SSP told to probe Stalin Jr’s remark

2
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

3
India

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

4
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

5
India

Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: On Canada's charges, India reaches out to US, others

6
Diaspora

US 'deeply concerned' about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Antony Blinken

7
Punjab

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

8
Editorials

Look who’s talking

9
Comment NOUS INDICA

The made-in-Canada Khalistan fracas

10
Punjab

Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert

Don't Miss

View All
NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Top News

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Action taken under relevant Section of Unlawful Activities (...

Canada shared intelligence on murder of Sikh with India weeks ago: PM Trudeau

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts

US asks India to join probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

Blinken says it is ‘important for India to work with the Can...

Punjab Finance Minister says will withdraw plea from SC if Governor ensures release of pending RDF by Centre

Punjab Finance Minister says will withdraw plea from SC if Governor ensures release of pending RDF by Centre

Harpal Cheema responds to Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s lett...

Sharad Pawar visits Adani office, residence in Ahmedabad

Sharad Pawar visits Adani office, residence in Ahmedabad

Pawar and Adani first inaugurated a factory at a village in ...


Cities

View All

Punjab ex-deputy CM OP Soni’s bail plea rejected

Punjab ex-deputy CM OP Soni’s bail plea rejected in disproportionate assets case

Farmers stage dharna, demand compensation for crop loss

2L devotees throng Batala to celebrate marriage anniversary of Guru Nanak

SGPC, admn officials discuss arrangements in Amritsar for Parkash Purb of Guru Ram Das

Heaps of garbage bane of residents

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Rain in Chandigarh, surrounding areas brings relief from sultry weather

Parking: Chandigarh market associations show the way

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit puts on hold heritage panel decision on Kiran

High Court: Trial court can’t grant regular bail till anticipatory plea pending in higher court

If we imagine ‘Ram Rajya’, it should have good and free education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal

If we imagine ‘Ram Rajya’, it should have good and free education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal

Delhi University Students' Union polls: ABVP wins three central panel seats, NSUI one

Gurugram: Private company employee held in Rs 85 lakh embezzlement case

Students swarm booths as Delhi University goes to the polls

Noida lift crash: Last surviving worker succumbs, death toll 9

Parents busy in breach plugging work, two children drown near bundh in Sultanpur Lodhi

Parents busy plugging breach, two children drown near bundh in Sultanpur Lodhi

Jalandhar MC set to crack whip on 400 water, sewerage bill defaulters

2,814 beneficiaries get IDs at 55 camps under Ayushman Bhava drive in Jalandhar district

Medical association demands security for doctors, staff of private hospitals

Cops ride bicycles to celebrate World Car Free Day in Kapurthala

Relocation work done, railway station upgrade picks up pace

Relocation work done, railway station upgrade picks up pace

Collision between two cars claims elderly woman’s life

Four travel agents dupe three of Rs 43L

Expedite recovery of property tax dues: MC chief to officials

11 fresh dengue cases reported, count 252

Authorities fail to keep Polo Ground cycling track intact

Authorities fail to keep Polo Ground cycling track intact

Shop thefts keep cops on toes

College organises cycle rally

Two groups clash, vehicle damaged as stones hurled

Goyal made Pbi University Controller of Examinations