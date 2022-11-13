Punjab makes mandatory to use 20 pc straw as fuel for brick-kilns

Chandigarh, November 13
Punjab government on Sunday announced to make it mandatory for brick-kilns across the state to use 20 per cent of straw as fuel.
It was disclosed by Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer here. He said under the guidelines of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the government has issued a notification that 20 per cent of straw pellets for brick-kilns must be used as fuel.
He also said brick-kiln owners have been given six months to prepare for this new management and action will be taken against those who do not implement these instructions after May 1, 2023.
Hayer said in-situ and ex-situ works are being done by the government to help farmers in stubble management and deal with the problem of pollution caused by stubble burning.
The farmers of Punjab have been provided 1.25 lakh machines on subsidy for in-situ stubble management whereas under ex-situ, industries are being encouraged to use stubble as fuel. Efforts are being made to generate CNG, electricity and other energy sources from straw, said the minister.
Hayer said with the new decision regarding the use of straw as fuel will give a big boost to straw management and farmers will also get financial help by selling straw.
He said the Department of Environment and Science and Technology will provide all technical assistance to the brick-kilns. Besides, all Deputy Commissioners have also been asked to follow these instructions under the notification issued in this regard.
--IANS
