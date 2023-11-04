Punjab man held with $1.8 mn drugs in Canada

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 3

The Edmonton police, Canada, have seized 40.5 kg of cocaine from a Punjab-origin man during inspection of his vehicle at a traffic signal. The contraband has a street value of around $1.8 million.

The accused has been identified as a 40-year-old Randhir Singh Gill. He has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and is expected to appear in a court on November 8.

While briefing Canadian media, Inspector Lance Parker said, “This 40.5 kg seizure is the largest single-location confiscation of cocaine in the service history of the Edmonton police. In August 2013, the police had seized 28 kg of cocaine.”

“The level that you see here is kind of the mid to higher level, as far as drug trafficking goes. It’s a scale,” he said. “This can easily be broken down to a half-gram level and then sold at the street level. If you broke it down, it would absolutely be 100 times the value we just talked,” he said. Now, the police team would try to determine where the drugs came from, added Parker.

“Although an arrest has been made, the investigation into the source of the drugs has not concluded. We are continuing to work with our law enforcement partners both in Canada and in the US to determine the source of these illicit drugs.”

