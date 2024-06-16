Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

Chandigarh, June 16
Cabinet Minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday solemnised her wedding with advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi, a resident of Baltana. The Anand Karaj was held at Gurdwara Nabha Sahib in Zirakpur.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his family, AAP leaders Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Aman Arora, actors Guggu Gill, Satinder Satti, among others were present at the wedding.
The mehndi ceremony and jago was held on Saturday as friends and relatives indulged in song and dance interspersed with heavy-duty ribbing throughout the day.
The two families are said to have a common friend circle, from which talks of a potential match began. It was in January this year when conversation finally began to materialise, and they reportedly exchanged shagun in May.
The Sohis have been a traditional Congress-supporting family, as the groom’s late father Ravinder Singh Sohi was close to former Punjab CM Beant Singh and his grandfather Balbir Singh Baltana was a former Independent MLA from Banur in the 1970s.
The Sohi family owns Sohi Banquet and a real estate project in Baltana.
