 Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan announces series of festivals to revive rich cultural heritage of state : The Tribune India

The series—‘Rangla Punjab’— will have 190 festivals which will be celebrated across state throughout the year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday announced the launch of a series of cultural festivals in the state through the year.

The chain of festivals will be called “Rangla Punjab”, she said, adding that the idea behind the initiative is to revive rich cultural heritage of Punjab.

It will begin with “Teeyan Festival” at Sangrur from August 18-20.

A total of 19 festivals are to be organised across the state, including festivals to celebrate martial arts, culinary arts, military carnival, a river festival and a nature trails festival.

Sufi tradition will also be celebrated in Malerkotla, says Minister Maan.

An "Inquilab" festival will also be organised at Khatkar Kalan and a “Tibba festival” will be organised at Mansa in the series, she added.

