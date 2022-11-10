Punjab Minister Anmol Gagan Maan told to join probe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

Rajeev K Beri, Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, has directed Punjab Minister of State for Tourism and Cultural Affairs Anmol Gagan Maan and three other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to join the investigation within a week in a case registered against them during a protest held in front of the BJP office in Sector 37 in August 2021.

The court directed the leaders to cooperate in the investigation and said in that eventuality, they would be “admitted to interim bail” by the investigating officer on furnishing bail bonds to his satisfaction. The leaders applied for anticipatory bail before a Chandigarh court through advocate PIP Singh.

The UT police had registered case against the leaders during a protest organised by the Mahila wing of AAP in front of the BJP office. They allegedly tried to break barricades and hurt cops.

PIP Singh, counsel for the accused, told the court that petitioners were falsely implicated in the case.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #anmol gagan maan