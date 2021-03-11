Punjab minister arrest: PCMSA welcomes government’s endeavours against corruption

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 24

The PCMSA on Tuesday welcomed Punjab government’s decision which involved sacking of state health minister, Vijay Singla, amid charges of corruption. The association said the decision will unconditionally support the government in all its efforts to combat corruption in the state.

Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) state president Dr Akhil Sarin said, “Corruption was the major issue on which the last elections were fought. The people of the state have given an unprecedented mandate to the current government in this direction. As a pro-people organisation, we welcome the government’s endeavours to combat the deep rooted corruption in the state.”

State chief advisors of PCMSA, Dr Gagandeep Singh, Dr Indervir Gill, Dr Gagandeep Shergill said, “We hope that the current government will rein in the corrupt elements at all levels, be it the issue of delivery of healthcare services to the general public, or of the government employees, as far as departmental issues such as transfers /postings and purchase of equipments are concerned”

Dr Vaninder Riar, general secretary PCMSA said, “Actions like these will serve as a deterrent to the corrupt elements indulging in unlawful activities”.

