Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

Ruchika M. Khanna

Chandigarh, January 7

Punjab Horticulture Minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigned from the Cabinet today, months after his name came up in a case of devising an extortion plan.

Immediately after his resignation, the Aam Aadmi Party government decided to go in for a cabinet expansion and included Dr Balbir Singh in the Cabinet.

Sarari becomes the second minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government to be dropped from the Cabinet, in just over nine months of the party’s rule. Earlier, Dr Vijay Singla was dropped from the Cabinet after alleged corruption charges.

Sarari was chosen as a minister to be included in the Cabinet in July. In September, an audio clip went viral, wherein the minister was allegedly heard discussing an extortion plan to trap foodgrain transporters. The audio clip was leaked by his close aide turned foe Tarsem Lal Kapoor. Sarari has all along maintained that the audio clip was doctored.

Sarari is learnt to have submitted his resignation this morning. Earlier, he was served a notice by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is also the state chief of Aam Aadmi Party. Sarari had not replied to the notice, and was perceived by many as getting political immunity from his close ties with the party leadership in Delhi.

All through the time since Sarari’s name came up in the controversy, he had remained adamant that he has done no wrong. Sources in the party said that it was to give him an honourable exit that it was decided that he submit his resignation rather than he be dropped.

