Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

PTI

Chandigarh, March 25

AAP MLA Harjot Singh Bains tied the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav at a gurdwara in Rupnagar district on Saturday.

The marriage was solemnised according to Sikh rituals at Bibhor Sahib gurdwara near Nangal, party sources said.

The couple got engaged recently.

Bains, a first-time legislator from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, is currently the education minister in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government.

An advocate by profession, 32-year-old Bains hails from Gambhirpur village in Anandpur Sahib. In the 2017 Assembly election, he contested unsuccessfully from Sahnewal constituency.

Punjab-cadre IPS officer Yadav, who is currently posted as Superintendent of Police in Mansa district, hails from Haryana's Gurugram district.