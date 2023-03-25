Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

Chandigarh, March 25
AAP MLA Harjot Singh Bains tied the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav at a gurdwara in Rupnagar district on Saturday.
The marriage was solemnised according to Sikh rituals at Bibhor Sahib gurdwara near Nangal, party sources said.
The couple got engaged recently.
Bains, a first-time legislator from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, is currently the education minister in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government.
An advocate by profession, 32-year-old Bains hails from Gambhirpur village in Anandpur Sahib. In the 2017 Assembly election, he contested unsuccessfully from Sahnewal constituency.
Punjab-cadre IPS officer Yadav, who is currently posted as Superintendent of Police in Mansa district, hails from Haryana's Gurugram district.
