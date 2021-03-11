Ropar executive engineer suspended following reports of illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

The Punjab government on Tuesday suspended a mining executive engineer in Ropar with immediate effect.

Mining Minister Harjot Singh Bains said regular complaints of illegal late-night mining at Khera Kalmot and other surrounding areas of Ropar district were received.

The areas were under the jurisdiction of Puneet Sharma and action was initiated against him.

According to the government directive, mining is prohibited during monsoon.

Bains said Sharma failed to issue notices in time to the contractors for installing under-capacity weighing bridges.

Bains added that Sharma did not take steps to achieve the target of legal mining in the district which caused severe losses to the state exchequer.

The minister said no-one would be allowed to indulge in illegal mining and any officer found involved in illegal activities would face departmental and legal action.

