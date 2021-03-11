Ropar executive engineer suspended following reports of illegal mining

Chandigarh, August 9
The Punjab government on Tuesday suspended a mining executive engineer in Ropar with immediate effect.
Mining Minister Harjot Singh Bains said regular complaints of illegal late-night mining at Khera Kalmot and other surrounding areas of Ropar district were received.
The areas were under the jurisdiction of Puneet Sharma and action was initiated against him.
According to the government directive, mining is prohibited during monsoon.
Bains said Sharma failed to issue notices in time to the contractors for installing under-capacity weighing bridges.
Bains added that Sharma did not take steps to achieve the target of legal mining in the district which caused severe losses to the state exchequer.
The minister said no-one would be allowed to indulge in illegal mining and any officer found involved in illegal activities would face departmental and legal action.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...