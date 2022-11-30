Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar’s comment on landlords, farmers stirs controversy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 30

AAP leader and Punjab Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Nijjar on Wednesday invited criticism from several quarters for his controversial remarks regarding the Punjabis.

Dr Inderbir Nijjar. Tribune file

Interacting with the media in Amritsar, Nijjar while trying to make a point regarding the need for crop diversity and dwindling ground water level said, “Punjabiyan to bewakoof kaum koi ni (There is no community stupider than Punjabis).”

I demand a public apology from Inderbir Nijjer Minister for humiliating Punjabi’s & farmers by calling them“Bewakoof”bcoz they sow wheat-paddy crops not realizing farmers r forced to sow these crops as govts like @BhagwantMann have failed to provide guaranteed Msp on other crops. pic.twitter.com/kGW7FUh9rB — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) November 30, 2022

Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Khaira demanded public apology from Nijjar for humiliating Punjabis and farmers by calling them ‘bewakoof’. Khaira said in a tweet: “farmers are forced to sow these crops as governments like those of Bhagwant Mann have failed to provide guaranteed MSP on other crops”.

While talking about various subjects, Nijjar called out landlords and farmers on their reluctance for crop diversification. While trying to make a point regarding the need for crop diversity and dwindling ground water level, he said, “Punjabiyan to bewakoof kaum koi ni.”

Nijjar added that farmers of Punjab have become complacent and comfortable with the wheat-paddy cycle and choose to use ground water, without any consideration for switching to canal water.

There has been no response from Nijjar after the controversy broke out over his remarks.