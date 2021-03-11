Punjab's govt school students to visit Pushpa Gujral Science City under ‘Mukh Mantri Vigyan Yatra’ scheme

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Barnala, August 10

In order to develop scientific temperament in school students and give them an opportunity to explore the world of science, the Mukh Mantri Vigyan Yatra Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, was launched today by Minister for Science and Technology Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer here at Government Senior Secondary School, Sandhu Patti.

ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਵਿਸ਼ੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਰੁਚੀ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਅਤੇ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਵਿਗਿਆਨਕ ਕਾਢਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਗਰੂਕ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਅੱਜ ਬਰਨਾਲਾ ਵਿਖੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਤਹਿਤ ਸਕੂਲੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਪੁਸ਼ਪਾ ਗੁਜਰਾਲ ਸਾਇੰਸ ਸਿਟੀ ਕਪੂਰਥਲਾ ਦੇ ਟੂਰ ਲਈ ਬੱਸ ਨੂੰ ਹਰੀ ਝੰਡੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ। pic.twitter.com/Tf6UuBDsTz — Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) August 10, 2022

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said total 1.25 lakh students from government schools will be shown the colorful and knowledgeable world of science at Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala.

“Government aims at developing the scientific bent of mind of students so that we can have more innovations and better life. This journey of science will also ensure that children are motivated to opt for science subjects after their matriculation,” he said.

Minister added that CM Vigyan Yatra was a step towards bringing children closer to science subject thereby increasing their enrollment for science courses.

“This will have a positive effect that shall end up in increasing number of employment opportunities for youngsters by making them more employable and creating entrepreneurs,” he added.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Secretary, Science and Technology, Government of Punjab Rahul Tewari called upon the students to dwell upon wonders of science in their daily life and take motivation from it. He asked students to shun plastic usage altogether and make a commitment towards betterment of environment.

He flagged off four buses carrying 300 students of Government School for Boys, Barnala, Government School for Girls, Barnala, Government High School, Jumla Malkan, and Government Senior Secondary School, Sandhu Patti, to the Science City.