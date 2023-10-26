Punjab minister Meet Hayer to tie knot with UP radiologist Gurveen Kaur next month

Chandigarh, October 26
Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will tie the knot next month with Gurveen Kaur, a doctor, sources said on Thursday.
Hayer, a Cabinet minister in the Bhagwant Mann government and two-time MLA from Barnala, also holds the portfolios of water resources, soil and water conservation, mines and geology and science, technology and environment.
The marriage ceremony will take place on November 7 in Chandigarh, the sources said.
Dr Gurveen Kaur is a radiologist by profession. Her family stays in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
Kaur’s father Bhupender Singh Bajwa was the chef de mission for the Hangzhou Asian Games of the Indian contingent. Bajwa is also the president of the Wushu Association of India.
Hayer will be the third minister in the AAP government in Punjab to get married.
Last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur. This year, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains got married to IPS office Jyoti Yadav.
#Asian Games #Barnala #Bhagwant Mann #Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...