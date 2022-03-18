Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 18

Punjab is all set to get its Council of Ministers on Saturday, as the Aam Aadmi Party is learnt to be giving final shape to the list of ministers.

The ceremony to induct the ministers is scheduled for 11 am at Chandigarh on Saturday.

Once the ministers are sworn in, they will assume charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat, and later participate in the first meeting of the AAP government at 12.30 pm.

Important decisions regarding bringing a Vote on Account budget and a new excise policy are expected to be taken up for discussion.

Sources in the party say that though the final names of MLAs to be inducted as ministers are almost certain, there could be changes as there is intense lobbying from some of the party MLAs, including a second-time MLA and a first-time MLA from Majha.

While Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is believed to be keen on a lean cabinet, the party top brass is learnt to be under pressure because of lobbying by some MLAs.

The names of probables for the ministers' posts are Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Kultar Sandhwan, Harjot Bains, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Baljinder Kaur, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Neena Mittal and Kunwar Vijay Pratap.

It may be mentioned that there are 18 berths in the Punjab Cabinet, including the Chief Minister.

“Initially, the party wanted to have just six to seven ministers. The party wanted to induct the remaining ministers after a few months. But because of intense lobbying, more ministers could be inducted,” said a party leader.