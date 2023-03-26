Punjab misses 3 deadlines to install FGD units at thermal plants

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Despite having missed three deadlines over the past five years, the state government continues to overlook to set up the Centre’s mandated flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) units at the thermal power plants (TPPs).

The FGD, whose installation was mandated by the Government of India in 2015, removes sulphur dioxide (SO2) compounds from exhaust emissions of fossil-fuelled power stations.

Initially, India had set up the deadline for 2017 to install the FGD, which kept extending from time to time for different regions.

The current extension is ending in 2026 which can’t be extended any further as per the Supreme Court’s ruling. As per experts, the entire process takes more than 30 months to get commissioned.

The state has five thermal plants, including Rajpura Thermal Power Plant; Talwandi Sabo Power Project, Mansa; Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Power Plant, Ropar; Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant, Lehra Mohabbat; and GVK Power Plant, Goindwal.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ropar thermal station, which falls under category B, has to install the FGD by December 31, 2025, and the remaining, which fall under category C, need to comply with the directives by December 31, 2026.

Ironically, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) run power plants and private units have not initiated any steps to place the orders for the FGDs.

Such a step would not only lead to the imposition of penalty, but may also lead to shutting of the plant. The fines range from Rs 10 paise to Rs 40 paise for each unit of electricity generated.

Paramjit Singh, Director (Generation), PSPCL, said, “We still have ample time. All the thermal plants will have the FGD units before the deadline.”

When questioned whether the thermal plants had floated tenders, Paramjit said, “Some had floated the tenders, but it didn’t work out. Fresh tenders will be floated soon.” He said all the thermal plants would meet the deadline.

Five units

Ropar thermal station, which falls under category B, has to install the FGD by December 31, 2025

Remaining four units, which fall under category C, need to comply with the directives by December 31, 2026