Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

Gurugram, January 5

The alleged inaction of Gurugram Police in the Divya Pahuja murder case is also under question as police got information on time and even reached the hotel, but the accused managed to flee with the body in a car.

Had the police not "made a mistake", all the accused and the body of the model would have been found on January 2. The police have not been able to recover the body yet.

Although after about 38 hours, the police recovered the BMW car from Patiala in Punjab, the body of the model was not found in the car.

The main accused, Abhijit Singh, revealed that Divya was shot dead in the hotel at 5 pm on January 2. Abhijit called Anup for help, to whom the hotel was given on lease.

Anup informed the police about the murder at 9 pm. But the policemen reached the hotel and returned after checking room number 114 while the body of Divya was lying in room number 111.

Taking advantage of this, Abhijit asked his friends Balraj Gill and Ravi Bandra for help in disposing of the body.

The accused, Abhijit, met the hotel staff and kept the body in a BMW car. He returned after handing over the car to Balraj and Ravi, about one-and-a-half kilometres away from the hotel. Anup again called police at 11 pm and informed them about the murder, of which the police took a serious note.

After examining the CCTV footage, the murder was revealed. By then the two friends of Abhijit had left with the body.

Around 11 pm, Abhijit was drunk and this was the reason he could not run away and tamper with the CCTV footage of the hotel.

According to police records, a case of illegal weapons possession in Kotla, Delhi, and assault has been registered against accused Abhijit in Sector 14 police station of Gurugram. Abhijit had worked in a company after doing engineering in 1989. After that he started working in the hotel industry.

“Investigation is going on in the model murder case. Action will be taken against the policemen found negligent during the investigation,” said Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP crime.

