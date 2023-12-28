Punjab MP demands chapter on Sahibzadas in textbooks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney has demanded that a chapter on the sacrifice of ‘Sahibzadas’ should be included in school textbooks.The Punjab MP said that the supreme sacrifice of ‘Sahibzadas’ the two youngest sons of tenth Sikh guru – Guru Gobind Singh to be in the National Council of Educational Research and Training and all other school textbooks across the country.

He said that currently there is no such chapter in any of the textbooks of NCERT.Sahney has also requested the Prime Minister to start National Sahibzada Bravery Awards for Children and Youth on Republic Day as a befitting tribute.

The Rajya Sabha member has setup Guru Teg Bahadur Holographic Multimedia Show at Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib on history, piety and valour by Sikh Gurus for which daily shows are being conducted for the audience.

