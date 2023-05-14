Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged at a ceremony attended by a chosen few at the Punjab Government’s Kapurthala House here on Saturday evening.

150 guests, Takht chief among invitees CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader

P Chidambaram, TMC’s Derek O’Brien attended the ceremony

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Parineeti’s cousin actress Priyanka Chopra too were present

Around 150 guests, which included close family friends, attended the function. Soon after the engagement, Parineeti posted several pictures on Instagram to announce the news. This is the first time that either Parineeti or Raghav has acknowledged the relationship. “Everything I prayed for... I said yes!” she wrote in the caption. For the special occasion, Raghav wore an ivory achkan from his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva's collection while Parineeti opted for a pastel peach dress by Manish Malhotra.

The ceremony was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader P Chidambaram, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and several other politicians. Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra also attended the ceremony. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was also present. The event began around 5.30 pm with a ‘path’, followed by ‘ardas. The ring ceremony was undertaken as per Sikh rituals. It is learnt that mobile phones of the entire event management team were submitted at the venue to avoid any leakage of videos or pictures from the ceremony. The rumours about Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding started doing the rounds after they were pictured together at a Mumbai eatery earlier this year.