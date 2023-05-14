 Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged : The Tribune India

Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

Raghav Chadha with Parineeti in New Delhi. MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged at a ceremony attended by a chosen few at the Punjab Government’s Kapurthala House here on Saturday evening.

150 guests, Takht chief among invitees

  • CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader
  • P Chidambaram, TMC’s Derek O’Brien attended the ceremony
  • Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Parineeti’s cousin actress Priyanka Chopra too were present

Around 150 guests, which included close family friends, attended the function. Soon after the engagement, Parineeti posted several pictures on Instagram to announce the news. This is the first time that either Parineeti or Raghav has acknowledged the relationship. “Everything I prayed for... I said yes!” she wrote in the caption. For the special occasion, Raghav wore an ivory achkan from his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva's collection while Parineeti opted for a pastel peach dress by Manish Malhotra.

The ceremony was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader P Chidambaram, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and several other politicians. Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra also attended the ceremony. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was also present. The event began around 5.30 pm with a ‘path’, followed by ‘ardas. The ring ceremony was undertaken as per Sikh rituals. It is learnt that mobile phones of the entire event management team were submitted at the venue to avoid any leakage of videos or pictures from the ceremony. The rumours about Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding started doing the rounds after they were pictured together at a Mumbai eatery earlier this year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

2
Nation

Karnataka election results: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

3
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

4
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

5
Chandigarh

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

6
Punjab

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

7
Ludhiana

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

8
Jalandhar

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

9
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

10
Chandigarh

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

BJP sweeps UP’s urban local body polls

BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls

SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

IAF to develop Kevlar safety screens for gunners on Dhruv helicopters

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

AAP Sushil Rinku Rinku's success story from councillor to MLA to MP

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

Thapar Engineering student found dead in hostel

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib