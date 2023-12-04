Punjab MP Seechewal raises issue of air pollution in Rajya Sabha, laments lack of cooperation from Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Balbir Singh Seechewal, on Monday raised the issue of air pollution and resultant deaths and loss of economy due to it, while lamenting lack of support from Centre.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Singh said that despite the Punjab government having suggested last year to the Centre that funds could be shared for helping farmers who are forced to burn stubble, no heed was paid to it.

Singh further said that no farmer wants to indulge in stubble burning, but no help has been forthcoming from the Centre to resolve the issue, while Punjab is blamed for rising air pollution.

He also read out statistics on deaths worldwide due to air pollution, which he added, was also leading to significant GDP loss.

Air quality in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai was poor, where very few days of good quality air is witnessed in a year, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

