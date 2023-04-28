Punjab NSUI ex-president booked for intimidation

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 27

The Sunam police have registered a case of alleged wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation against Akshay Sharma, who is former Punjab chief of the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

Denying the allegations, Sharma said he had CCTV footage to prove his innocence. He alleged that case was politically motivated as the police did not listen to him despite repeated requests.

On the complaint of Kanwaljit Singh, the police have registered a case under Sections 347, 506 and 120-B, IPC, against Sharma and another unidentified person. In his complaint, Kanwaljit alleged that Sharma threatened him with dire consequences after calling him to a house of his friend at Sunam, forcibly transferred cash to his account through his (Kanwaljit’s) phone and kept him captive on April 4.