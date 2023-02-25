Punjab offers IT-friendly ecosystem: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 24

Inviting IT firms and start-ups to explore the state’s vast untapped potential, Governance Reforms Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Punjab offers best ecosystem when it comes to technology.

The minister said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to transform the state into an industrial hub.

Hayer said Punjab was a home of leading entrepreneurs and Ajay Banga, who has his roots in Jalandhar, has been nominated to lead the World Bank.

Hayer added that the state has more than 150+ registered IT units with approximately 35,000 professionals.

He said Mohali was rapidly developing into an IT hub and the IT City (1,700 acres) offers unparalleled opportunities. The minister added that Quark City was also a notified IT Special Economic Zone with 10 lakh sq ft area and has presence of over 70 IT/ITeS companies.

He said the state has India’s only Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) manufacturing facility in Mohali. Punjab currently has more than 800 start-ups with 20 plus government funded incubators, added Hayer.