Punjab offers one-time settlement scheme for defaulting power consumers

Chandigarh, May 26
The Punjab government has brought a one-time settlement scheme for power consumers who have defaulted on their bill payments.
"We have come up with a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for electricity consumers who have defaulted on their bill payment," Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday in a tweet in Punjabi.
ਬਿਜਲੀ ਬਿੱਲ ਨਾ ਭਰਨ ਕਰਕੇ ਡਿਫਾਲਟਰ ਹੋਏ ਖੱਪਤਕਾਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ OTS ਸਕੀਮ ਲੈਕੇ ਆਏ ਹਾਂ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਮਜਬੂਰੀਆਂ ਕਰਕੇ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਕੁਨੈਕਸ਼ਨ ਕੱਟੇ ਗਏ ਸਨ ਜਾਂ ਮੁੜ ਜੋੜੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਸੀ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਸੁਨਹਿਰੀ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲੇ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 26, 2023
ਇਹ ਸਕੀਮ 3 ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਹਰ ਵਰਗ ਦੇ ਖੱਪਤਕਾਰ ਖਾਸ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਉਦਯੋਗਿਕ ਖੱਪਤਕਾਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਜਾਰੀ… pic.twitter.com/4oT8F2QR0A
Mann said it will give a golden opportunity to such consumers whose power connections were cut or not restored because of their financial constraints.
This scheme will be available for three months for all categories of consumers, especially the industry, he said.
The OTS comes with the option of paying the amount in four instalments over one year.
Presently, the defaulters have to make late payments of the pending amount with 18 per cent interest. However, as per the OTS, the interest rate has been slashed to 9 per cent.
Further, instead of paying fixed charges for the entire period between cutting off the connection and its restoration, the consumers will not have to pay such charges if the period is less than six months.
However, if this period is more than six months, then fixed charges of only six months will have to be paid, as per the scheme.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory
The malware is also capable of gaining access to camera, mod...
Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud
Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to shar...
Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds
Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate,...
Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years
Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disq...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting
The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...