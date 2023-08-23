Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Chandigarh, August 23
Punjab has been put on high alert as inflow into the Bhakra and Pong dams increased on Wednesday.
The inflow into the Bhakra is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the Pong dam is 1.58 lakh cusecs.
On Tuesday, the inflow into the Bhakra dam was 1.05 lakh cusecs and into the Pong dam was 58,702 cusecs.
As a result, the Bhakra dam is releasing 58,400 cusecs of water and the Pong dam 67,083 cusecs of water.
The water level in both the Sutlej and Beas rivers continues to be high.
