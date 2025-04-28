Punjab: One arrested for ‘killing’ combine harvester driver

Abohar: The Khuian Sarwar police and CIA staff have arrested a man for allegedly killing combine harvester driver Gurpreet Singh Kala (28) in Panjawa village of Abohar. His two other accomplices are yet to be traced. A case has been registered against Jagmeet Singh, Pavandeep Singh and Surjit Singh, along with some unidentified persons. Surjit has been arrested. OC

Rules ‘flouted’ in State Animal Welfare Board

Abohar: In a letter written to CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Rajendra Shah, conservator of animal rights and member of National Animal Welfare Board, has drawn his attention towards the alleged non-compliance of rules in the re-constitution of the State Animal Welfare Board and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Society (SPCA) in the state. He said as per rules, the members of the animal bodies to be nominated should be representatives of Animal Welfare Organisations (AWOs), recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India. However, the nominations in Punjab were against the principles of collaborative governance and expertise-based decision-making. OC

7-year-old hit by car, injured

Abohar: A seven-year-old girl from a road construction workers’ family was hit by a car near Alamgarh village on Sunday. She was taken to the government hospital, from where she was referred to Faridkot. A Sadar police station team is investigating the case. The girl has suffered deep injuries on the head. OC

Youth held over ‘drug abuse’

Muktsar: The Lambi police on Saturday arrested a resident of Dhani Teliwanwali after he was allegedly found carrying an empty bag having residue of poppy husk. The accused, identified as Mandeep Singh, has been booked under the NDPS Act. TNS