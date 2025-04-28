DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab: One arrested for ‘killing’ combine harvester driver

Punjab: One arrested for ‘killing’ combine harvester driver

Abohar: The Khuian Sarwar police and CIA staff have arrested a man for allegedly killing combine harvester driver Gurpreet Singh Kala (28) in Panjawa village of Abohar. His two other accomplices are yet to be traced. A case has been...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 12:21 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Abohar: The Khuian Sarwar police and CIA staff have arrested a man for allegedly killing combine harvester driver Gurpreet Singh Kala (28) in Panjawa village of Abohar. His two other accomplices are yet to be traced. A case has been registered against Jagmeet Singh, Pavandeep Singh and Surjit Singh, along with some unidentified persons. Surjit has been arrested. OC

Rules ‘flouted’ in State Animal Welfare Board

Abohar: In a letter written to CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Rajendra Shah, conservator of animal rights and member of National Animal Welfare Board, has drawn his attention towards the alleged non-compliance of rules in the re-constitution of the State Animal Welfare Board and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Society (SPCA) in the state. He said as per rules, the members of the animal bodies to be nominated should be representatives of Animal Welfare Organisations (AWOs), recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India. However, the nominations in Punjab were against the principles of collaborative governance and expertise-based decision-making. OC

Advertisement

7-year-old hit by car, injured

Abohar: A seven-year-old girl from a road construction workers’ family was hit by a car near Alamgarh village on Sunday. She was taken to the government hospital, from where she was referred to Faridkot. A Sadar police station team is investigating the case. The girl has suffered deep injuries on the head. OC

Advertisement

Youth held over ‘drug abuse’

Muktsar: The Lambi police on Saturday arrested a resident of Dhani Teliwanwali after he was allegedly found carrying an empty bag having residue of poppy husk. The accused, identified as Mandeep Singh, has been booked under the NDPS Act. TNS

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper