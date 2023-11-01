 Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Slamming opposition over SYL canal issue, CM Mann said previous governments in Punjab have compromised the state’s interests in the matter

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a gathering in Ludhiana on Wednesday.



PTI

Ludhiana, November 1

Opposition parties in Punjab skipped an open debate called by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday to discuss issues related to the state, with the BJP slamming it as a government sponsored and controlled event.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) a day earlier had said, “It is not a debate. It is a PR exercise and PR stunt.”

On October 8, Mann had dared opposition leaders—Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal—for an open debate on issues concerning the state, including the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal matter.

Slamming the opposition over the SYL canal issue, Chief Minister Mann said previous governments in Punjab, whether that of the Congress or the SAD, have compromised the state’s interests in the matter.

Mann, who was alone on the dais with no opposition leaders in attendance, also produced some documents to substantiate his allegations. The ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’ debate was held at an auditorium of the Punjab Agricultural University.

Earlier, some members of various teachers’ organisations were not allowed to reach the debate’s venue, while members of the Krantikari Kisan Union were not allowed to enter.

The BJP said it wanted to participate in the debate but no proper procedure was followed.

State BJP general secretary Anil Sarin said it was a government sponsored and government controlled debate with hardly any scope for anyone else to speak and put forth their point of view. “It was all theirs with their anchor, agenda and audience,” he said, while claiming that it was a pointless exercise of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US

2
Diaspora

Punjabi rapper Shubh breaks silence on hoodie glorifying Indira Gandhi's assassins, says 'a lot of clothes were thrown at me'; Kangana calls it 'shameful'

3
Ludhiana

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

4
Amritsar

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

5
Diaspora

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

6
Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

7
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to 2 money Bills

8
Punjab

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

9
Diaspora

Man charged with hate crime in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York

10
World

Canadian foreign minister Joly says she’s in touch with her Indian counterpart Jaishankar

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza to Egypt through Rafah crossing

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza to Egypt through Rafah crossing

Palestinian death toll in Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525...

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 cr of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

The attached properties include 17 residential flats, bungal...

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Slamming opposition over SYL canal issue, CM Mann said previ...

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

20-year-old soldier hailed from Dimona town in south of Isra...

Problem with electoral bonds scheme is it provides for ‘selective anonymity’ and ‘selective confidentiality’: SC

Problem with electoral bonds scheme is it provides for ‘selective anonymity’ and ‘selective confidentiality’: SC

Apex court says motive behind the scheme may be perfectly la...


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths leading to Golden Temple in Amritsar

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

Police arrest three including assailant involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Police arrest three including assailant involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

20th bid, no takers for 18 liquor vends in Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for fifth day in row with 372 AQI

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for fifth day in a row

Delhi recorded highest number of road accidents at 5,652 last year: MoRTH report

Scam couldn't have taken place sans Kejri's nod: BJP

SC notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea

Five of family injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Delhi’s Dwarka

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Twin murders shock Kapurthala

Two shopkeepers fined for violating food safety norms

Over 1,500 take part in 2.5-km 'Run for Unity'

Indian Oil Mumbai make it to hockey semis

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Speeding vehicle kills 40-yr-old man, leaves three others hurt

CM to host open debate at PAU today

J&K man gets 20-yr RI in drug case

Man 'strangled to death' by wife, her paramour

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora