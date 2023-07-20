Punjab-origin doctor gets key post in US

Richmond (US), July 19
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed Indian-American gastroenterologist, Dr Bimaljit Singh Sandhu, to a key administration position in the health sector.
Dr Bimaljit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday was sworn in as a board member of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority, a position in which the Indian American will play a key role in the state's health education system.
Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, he migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center as a gastroenterologist.
