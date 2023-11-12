 Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected


Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, November 11

In yet another gang war-related killing in Canada, an alleged gangster and his 11-year-old son were shot by unidentified assailants, suspected to be of a rival gang, in Edmonton on Thursday.

Faced criminal charges

  • Harpreet Singh Uppal & 11-yr-old son targeted outside Edmonton gas station
  • Was a high-level figure in organised crime network in Canada, say cops
  • Faced criminal charges, including cocaine smuggling; was to face trial in April
  • Was member of 3rd-generation Punjabis’ biker gang linked to Punjab gangs

News reports from Canada quoted police officials as calling the killing of the boy as “sick and twisted” as it was not usual for a Punjabi gang in Canada or in Punjab to target families. Police officials here said they had come across instances where planned shootings had been aborted when a family member, especially children, accompanied the target.

The victim, Harpreet Singh Uppal, and his son were gunned down outside a gas station. Canadian police described Uppal as a high-level figure in organised crime network in the country. Reports said Uppal was member of a biker gang run by third-generation Punjabis, who had in the past few years established links with Punjab gangs. The Edmonton police suspect the shooters belonged to the rival United Nations (UN) gang.

Uppal faced several criminal charges, including cocaine smuggling, and was set to face trial in April next year.

The latest murder is yet another incident of gang war, with linkages to Khalistani groups, on Canadian soil. India and Canada are already locked in a diplomatic standoff over Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing.

On June 19, Nijjar was gunned down by unidentified assailants outside a Surrey gurdwara, while on July 14 last year, 1985 Air India bombing accused Ripudaman Singh Malik was killed.

On September 21 this year, Sukha Duneke, a Punjab gangster who had fled to Canada in 2017, was murdered in Winnipeg. He was close to gangster-cum-Khalistani operative Arshdeep Dalla.Goldy Brar, another Punjab gangster who fled to Canada a few years ago, took responsibility for Duneke’s murder. Brar is already a prime accused in Moosewala’s murder. Brar claimed Duneke was responsible for the killing of his brother Gurlal Brar. Goldy is associated with the Lakhbir Singh Landa gang, who is further associated with Khalistanis.

Other gang war-related killings included murder of Punjabi gangster Karanveer Singh Garcha in Coquitlam in July this year. The police link another killing of a gangster Amarpreet (Chucky) Samra in Vancouver in May to gang war.

Several Punjab-origin gangs are active in Canada. These are run by second or third-generation Punjabis, who have over the past few years established a network with Punjab-based gangs and Khalistani terror groups, further aided by ISI.

Most of the gangs are clan-based. The main gangs include Brothers Keepers, Dhak-Duhre gang, Dhaliwal crime family, United Nations, Independent Soldiers gang, Kang crime family, Malli-Buttar coalition, among others.

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
J & K

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

3
Haryana

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

4
Delhi

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

5
Trending

With Pakistan cricket team just a match away from being knocked out of World Cup, fans share rib-tickling memes

6
India

Explainer: A 'promise fulfilled'—will Ram Mandir work political magic for BJP in 2024

7
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

8
World

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi likely to be arrested: Sources

9
Entertainment

Parineeti calls Raghav God's best gift to her on his birthday

10
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry as Ankita Lokhande's video revealing startling insights on their early days goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China

India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China

2+2 PM lists initiatives both sides need to take on defence ...

Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of ‘immediate’ steps to improve AQI

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of 'immediate' steps to improve AQI

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

2 KTF deportees charged in terror recruitment case

2 KTF deportees charged in terror recruitment case


Cities

View All

400-kg spurious khoya seized

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

3,000 cops on toes to ensure safe Diwali

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Day after Ambala blast, six empty shells found at spot

757 liquor bottles sans permit seized in Chandigarh

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

3 ‘aides’ of MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in money laundering case

At 220, Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi High Court orders security, social audit of shelter homes

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated