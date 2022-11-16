Punjab pavilion major attraction at trade fair

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/New Delhi, Nov 15

The Punjab Pavilion is the main attraction for visitors during the Indian International Trade Fair (IITF) being organised from November 14 to 27 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The state is showcasing the state’s culture, heritage and has also displayed the industrial, agricultural and handicraft as well as products of various departments of the state.

The theme of this year is “Vocal for Local, Local to Global”. The Punjab Government has also readied its theme on the same lines.

Based on the Central government concept, all the states of the country are showcasing their progressive strides in various fields. Foreign countries are also participating in the IITF.

Punjab Pavilion administrator JS Bhatia and deputy administrator Gurpreet Singh said various government departments and institutions, including Markfed, Verka, PSIEC-Invest Punjab, Punjab Tourism, Punjab Agricultural University, Department of Science & Technology and Environment, and Punjab Pollution Control Board have set up their stalls to display their products and to apprise visitors about the initiatives of the state government led by CM Bhagwant Mann.

The daily bhangra performance is an added attraction for the visitors, said the duo, adding that State Cultural Day would be celebrated on November 25.