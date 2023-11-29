'Punjab Pavilion' wins gold medal at international trade fair

PTI

New Delhi, November 28

The ‘Punjab Pavilion’ has bagged the gold medal for the ‘Swachh Pavilion for excellence in display’ at the 42nd India International Trade Fair 2023, which ended here on Monday evening.

Punjab Pavilion administrator Davinderpal Singh and deputy administrator Gurpreet Singh, among others, received the award from ITPO Chairman and MD Pradeep Singh Kharola and ITPO Executive Director Rajat Agarwal, as per a state government release.

The 42nd edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) New Delhi was held from November 14-27, and its theme was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade’. The Punjab Pavilion had stalls of various departments and institutes, including Markfed, Verka, PSIEC (Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation), Invest Punjab, NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology), Punjab Tourism, and GADVASU (Guru Angad Dev Veterinary And Animal Sciences University), the release said. Others to put up stalls at the pavilion were Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), PAU, etc.