Punjab: Petro dealers move court against ‘road access fee’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

The Punjab Petroleum Dealers' Association has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the demand raised by the state of Punjab regarding “road access fee” from the existing petrol pumps on the basis of a notification dated January 24, 2019. Among other things, the High Court was told that the demand notices made it clear that the non-payment would lead to immediate "de-energising" of the petrol pumps.

Describing the notification as “totally unjust” and “arbitrary”, the petitioner-association through senior counsel Chetan Mittal with advocate Kunal Mulwani contended that even the oil companies had approached the state government regarding it.

The Bench was also told that the amounts being demanded were “excessive” and would directly affect the viability of running the petrol pumps. But multiple demand notices were issued to all petrol pumps, threatening them with cancellation of their NOCs, without waiting, examining or even issuing show-cause notices.

The Bench was told that the dealers were providing an essential commodity. Such threats to de-energise fuel pumps would cause havoc and chaos in the state. The state counsel, in turn, took time to seek instructions.