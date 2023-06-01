Punjab Police nab 3 suspects involved in Rs 40 lakh loot from Sirhind petrol pump employee

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, June 1
The Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Thursday nabbed three suspects allegedly involved in the robbery of Rs 40 lakh from a petrol pump employee in Fatehgarh Sahib on May 29.
Two accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a native of Johal village in Jalandhar, and Harpreet Singh of Wan Tara Singh village in Tarn Taran.
The accused were arrested after a brief encounter in Kharar at around 1.30 am on Thursday. Two of the accused were injured during firing as more than 25 rounds were fired from both sides. The injured were later taken to the Civil Hospital.
A car was also impounded from the encounter spot.
On Monday, four car-borne miscreants had looted over Rs 40 lakh from the salesman of a “company-owned, company-operated” (COCO) petrol station of Bharat Petroleum Company Limited (BPCL) at Bhat Majra village along the GT Road near Sirhind town.
Petrol station employee Harmeet Singh said he and his gunman were on way to the SBI’s Sirhind City branch to deposit Rs 40.8 lakh. As they reached near Madhopur Chowk, four car-borne looters, who had their faces covered, arrived on the spot and fired four rounds. They also snatched the gunman’s weapon and cash and fled towards Rajpura.
