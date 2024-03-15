Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

In a major breakthrough, the AGTF, Punjab, has arrested two associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang.

They are Jagdeep Singh alias Rinku and Balwinder Singh alias Babbu.

The gang is involved in multiple heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and extortion in the areas of Ludhiana, Jagraon, Moga, Bathinda and Sangrur.

The arrested accused have a criminal history. Rinku was a proclaimed offender in an attempt to murder case registered in Moga. Babbu in June 2023 had fired at an STF team at Neelona, Ludhiana, and was since absconding.

Preliminary investigation shows the two were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of absconding gangsters Lehmbar and Nurwala.

Two pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them.

