Punjab Police arrest 2 wanted criminals, recover 4 kg heroin, 2 pistols from them

Chandigarh, March 26
Punjab Police on Sunday said they have arrested two criminals, wanted in multiple cases, and recovered four kgs heroin along with two pistols, ammunition and cash from them.
In a major breakthrough, @TarnTaranPolice has arrested two notorious criminals wanted in multiple cases and recovered 4 Kg Heroin, along with 2 pistols, 18 live cartridges,Rs 2.6 lakh drug money and a car.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 26, 2023
FIR under NDPS Act is registered and Investigation ongoing. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/eJDs3ZpDrI
"In a major breakthrough, @TarnTaranPolice has arrested two notorious criminals wanted in multiple cases and recovered 4 Kg heroin, along with 2 pistols, 18 live cartridges, Rs 2.6 lakh drug money and a car," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.
He said an FIR under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and further investigations are being done.
