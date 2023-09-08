Punjab Police arrest 3 absconding shooters handled by gangster Sonu Khatri

Chandigarh, September 8
In a pan-India operation, AGTF-Punjab in coordination with central agencies has arrested three absconding shooters handled by gangster Sonu Khatri, a close associate of terrorist Harvinder Rinda.
One person has been arrested from the Indo-Nepal border and two from Gurugram.
Punjab DGP said this on X.
