Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

Chandigarh, November 22
Counter Intelligence in Bathinda has arrested three persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module.
In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Bathinda has arrested 3 persons linked to #ISI-controlled #Pak-based terror module— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 22, 2023
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur jail under UAPA cases.
Police recovered eight weapons, nine magazines and 30 live cartridges from the three arrested. An FIR has been registered at PS Cantt in Bathinda.
