Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Counter Intelligence in Bathinda has arrested three persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module.

In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Bathinda has arrested 3 persons linked to #ISI-controlled #Pak-based terror module



Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under UAPA cases 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nrJYN1HLPA — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 22, 2023

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur jail under UAPA cases.

Police recovered eight weapons, nine magazines and 30 live cartridges from the three arrested. An FIR has been registered at PS Cantt in Bathinda.

#Pakistan #Punjab Police #Sangrur