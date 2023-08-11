Punjab police arrest gangster involved in Moga murder case

Chandigarh, August 11
Punjab Police on Friday said it has arrested a gangster who was the key shooter in a murder case in Moga, officials said. Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Dalewalia was nabbed by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with Moga Police, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.
A pistol with five cartridges was recovered from his possession, police said.
In an intelligence-led operation, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) & @MogaPolice have arrested Gangster Gurpreet Singh @ Gopi Dalewalia of Goru Baccha group.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 11, 2023
Gopi was the key associate involved in the murder of Santokh Singh at Moga in July 2023. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Vq3n8ENNKp
He was convicted in 4 criminal cases and a proclaimed offender in a murder case at Goraya in 2016.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 11, 2023
A pistol along with 5 live cartridges has been recovered from the accused.@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to eradicate organised crime as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann (2/2)
Dalewalia, a resident of Dalewal village in Jalandhar, is a member of the Goru Bacha gang. Three other shooters involved in the murder of Santokh Singh, who was killed in his house in Moga on July 16, were earlier arrested by police.
DGP Yadav said a team of AGTF under the overall supervision of additional DGP Promod Ban along with Moga Police arrested Dalewalia from the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar following reliable intel inputs.
The accused has been convicted in four criminal cases and was declared a proclaimed offender in a murder case at Goraya in 2016, he added.
Assistant Inspector General, AGTF, Sandeep Goel said Dalewalia and Gaurav Sharma alias Goru Bacha are the masterminds behind this gruesome murder. Further investigations in the case are on, he added.
