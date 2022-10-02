Punjab Police arrest Haryana resident with over 2.5 lakh pharma opioids

Chandigarh, October 2
The Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a Haryana resident and seized more than 2.5 lakh pharma opioids from his possession.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anti-Gangster Task Force-cum-Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrested accused has been identified as Ranjit Goswami of Batra Colony in Sonepat, Haryana.
"Police have seized 2,37,000 tablets of alprazolam and 14,400 of the pyeevon spas capsules from his car which he was smuggling from Haryana," an official statement quoted Bhullar as saying.
This is the third such inter-state pharmaceutical drug racket busted by the Fatehgarh Sahib district police in less than three months, he said.
Earlier, Fatehgarh Sahib police had recovered as many as seven lakh tablets/capsules of pharma opioids on July 14, 2022, while, 1.17 lakh tablets/capsules of pharma opioids were recovered on September 4, he said.
The DIG said, acting on a tip-off, police teams from Crime Investigation Agency, Sirhind and Khamano Police Station, intercepted a car bearing a Haryana registration number at Khamano, which was being driven by the accused.
During checking, the police teams seized a huge quantity of pharma opioids, he said.
Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Ravjot Grewal said the arrested accused was into transport business in Delhi and Amritsar.
"The accused has confessed that he has been supplying pharma opioids in Punjab for the last few years and most of his customers are in Moga and Ludhiana," she said.
She said the police have got three days remand of the accused after producing him in the court.
Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Fatehgarh Sahib Police Station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...