Punjab Police arrest Haryana resident with over 2.5 lakh pharma opioids

PTI

Chandigarh, October 2

The Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a Haryana resident and seized more than 2.5 lakh pharma opioids from his possession.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anti-Gangster Task Force-cum-Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrested accused has been identified as Ranjit Goswami of Batra Colony in Sonepat, Haryana.

"Police have seized 2,37,000 tablets of alprazolam and 14,400 of the pyeevon spas capsules from his car which he was smuggling from Haryana," an official statement quoted Bhullar as saying.

This is the third such inter-state pharmaceutical drug racket busted by the Fatehgarh Sahib district police in less than three months, he said.

Earlier, Fatehgarh Sahib police had recovered as many as seven lakh tablets/capsules of pharma opioids on July 14, 2022, while, 1.17 lakh tablets/capsules of pharma opioids were recovered on September 4, he said.

The DIG said, acting on a tip-off, police teams from Crime Investigation Agency, Sirhind and Khamano Police Station, intercepted a car bearing a Haryana registration number at Khamano, which was being driven by the accused.

During checking, the police teams seized a huge quantity of pharma opioids, he said.

Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Ravjot Grewal said the arrested accused was into transport business in Delhi and Amritsar.

"The accused has confessed that he has been supplying pharma opioids in Punjab for the last few years and most of his customers are in Moga and Ludhiana," she said.

She said the police have got three days remand of the accused after producing him in the court.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Fatehgarh Sahib Police Station.

