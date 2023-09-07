Punjab police arrests drug trafficker, seizes 9 kg heroin

Chandigarh, September 7
Punjab police on Thursday said they have arrested a drug trafficker and seized 9 kg heroin from him.
In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar rural police has arrested Malkait Singh and seized 9 Kg contraband from his possession, it said in a post on X.
In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Rural Police has arrested Big Fish Drug Trafficker Malkait Singh @ Kali and seized 9 Kg Heroin— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 7, 2023
He used to execute cross border drug smuggling along with his associates. FIR under NDPS Act is registered at PS Goraya (1/2) pic.twitter.com/aheZ22Fikh
Investigations ongoing to arrest his associates involved in the logistics of the consignment @PunjabPoliceInd is committed to make our state drug-free as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann (2/2)#PunjabFightsDrugs— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 7, 2023
"He used to execute cross border drug smuggling along with his associates. FIR under NDPS Act is registered at PS Goraya," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said.
He said investigations are going on to arrest his associates involved in the logistics of the consignment.
