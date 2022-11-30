Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 30

The Punjab police in a joint operation with the BSF seized five AK-47 rifles, five pistols and nine magazines from Ferozepur, DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In the follow up of 13 kg #Heroin seizure @PunjabPoliceIndia, in a joint operation with #BSF have recovered 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols & 9 magazines from #Ferozepur



As per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann, #PunjabPolice is committed to safe and secure Punjab. pic.twitter.com/XkLTdoj7vH — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 30, 2022

It was a follow-up of the seizure of 13 kg heroine.

#Ferozepur #gaurav yadav #punjab police