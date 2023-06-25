Extortion racket running in name of Lawrence Bishnoi busted, 1 held: Punjab Police

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 25

Punjab Police have busted an extortion module, which was exploiting in the name of infamous Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. The police have arrest one gang member from TDI Wellington City, Sector-117, Mohali. The extortion module was active in Mohali, Chandigarh and adjoining areas.

The arrested accused, identified as Vishal Kumar (19), a resident of Maloya, was working at a local salon. Police teams have also recovered one .32 bore pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession.

AIG SSOC SAS Mohali Ashwani Kapur said following several reports of extortion attempts and threatening phone calls made by an individual claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police had launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter. After intelligence gathering, the police teams were able to identify Vishal Kumar and his aide Kashmir Singh alias Bobby of Ghangroli village in Samana, Patiala, as the prime suspects, he said.

Police teams from SSOC raided possible hideouts of suspects identified and have successfully arrested Vishal Kumar from TDI Wellington City, when he was going to meet Kashmir Singh who was suspected to have taken shelter in the area. However, Kashmir could not be arrested and police teams are on manhunt to nab him, he said.

Police said that Kashmir used to make extortion and threat calls to affluent persons including owners of night clubs and bars in Chandigarh, Mohali and other adjoining areas, while, Vishal used to intimidate those targeted persons to collect extortion money from them.

Accused Vishal Kumar and Kashmir had also attacked the house of owner of ‘Skull’ club, Mohali on 11 May, 2023 to extort money from him, he said, while adding that further investigations are on and more revelations expected during the course of investigation.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Police Station SSOC Mohali.

