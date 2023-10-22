Punjab Police bust inter-state arms smugglers' gang; 3 arrested, 11 pistols seized

Chandigarh, October 22
Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted an inter-state arms smugglers' gang with the arrest of three people, officials said.
The gang was involved in the smuggling of arms from Madhya Pradesh and supplying them in Punjab, they said.
Eleven pistols, 15 cartridges and Rs 2 lakh in cash were seized from them by the counter-intelligence, Amritsar, Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
“Acting swiftly on a secret information CI (counter-intelligence) #Amritsar has busted an Interstate Arms smuggling gang and apprehended 3 persons. They were smuggling arms from Madhya Pradesh and supplying in Punjab,” said Yadav in a post on X.
“FIR under Arms & Money Laundering Act registered at SSOC Amritsar Recovered: 11 Pistols, 15 live cartridges, ?2 lac,” said Yadav.
The DGP said, “Police teams are putting all efforts to unearth the whole network, identify the complete procurement and supply chain across to bust the network.”
